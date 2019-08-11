This week, Breff & Nathan talk WWE 2K20, as well as all the happenings from Raw and SmackDown, including, but not limited to: P.I. Investigations, an OBGYN visit, two returning legends, a large Samoan diving inside a soon to be speared truck, Samoa Joe looking for and receiving an apology, the tremendous build of Kofi vs. Orton, and the bewildering character of Seth Rollins. Our illustrious hosts then preview WWE SummerSlam 2019, live from the Scotiabank Centre in Toronto, ON, Canada, running down every match on the card and keeping everything crossed for a damn good smash hit of the summer.

