The Miz recently spoke with Newsweek and talked about not being booked for a match on the last two WWE pay-per-view events, Stomping Grounds and Extreme Rules. The WWE veteran said he doesn’t want to be thrown into matches that no one cares about.

“I have a problem with being the center of attention. I don’t want to just be thrown in a cold match that no one cares about,” he said. “What we are as WWE superstars are storytellers. If I’m not involved in a story that people are invested in, that people want to see, then no. You rather let people who are in-story to get the time that they need to tell that story. To be the people to steal the show.”

While Shane McMahon has moved on to the feud with Kevin Owens, likely for a match at WWE SummerSlam, Miz said he feels his personal story is “slowly but surely” moving forward and may put him up against another WWE veteran, Dolph Ziggler. WWE did an angle between the two on this week’s RAW, but it has been reported that Miz vs. Ziggler is not currently planned for SummerSlam. Miz hyped up the feud and potential match.

“Dolph and I are friends. I don’t know what’s gotten into him or what’s going on. Sometimes I feel that Dolph is very bitter. And when someone else has success he feels like it should be him,” Miz said. “[He feels] he’s more talented, athletic, better, smarter, wittier. He’s one of those people that says ‘why not me?’ so he tries to project that on people and that person just happened to be me because I’m happy.”

Regarding his career with WWE, Miz said he is legitimately happy for the first time.

“For the first time in my career, I can sit down and legitimately say I’m happy. I’m doing very well with WWE. I feel like the audience has finally taken to me and cheering me and respecting me as a WWE superstar. It took a long time to do that, and not only that we have [Miz and Mrs.], a movie I’m about to film for Netflix. I have a friend for life, I have a daughter who is amazing, why shouldn’t I be happy? But his realm is that we always fought. We both wanted to be better and bigger. But I started realizing that negativity isn’t where I want to be. So him coming out there and try and get a rise out of me kinda pissed me off. So that’s why that all kinda happened,” he said.