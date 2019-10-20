WWE Superstar The Miz recently spoke to the UK’s Metro newspaper. The ‘A-Lister’ spoke to the paper on his WWE career and how he feels now that he is a father to two children. Miz and his wife Maryse have two young daughters, Monroe Sky and Madison Jade.

When asked about whether having a young family made him re-evalute his WWE he replied “No. I’m working as hard as I possibly can to make sure my two daughters – as well as my wife and myself – get to lead the life that we love to lead. And I love working, I really do. It makes me happy, it makes my wife happy, and as long as my family’s happy, that’s all that matters.”

