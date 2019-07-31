As noted, WWE confirmed The Miz vs. Dolph Ziggler for the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view earlier today.

The match announcement came after a recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter report that stated Miz vs. Ziggler was not one of the planned SummerSlam matches. The report also said Ziggler was going to have a match at SummerSlam, but there was no word yet on who his opponent was.

In an update, Dave Meltzer of the Observer noted on Twitter tonight that the Miz vs. Ziggler announcement was a red herring.

If this latest report on the match announcement being a red herring is correct, it could be really interesting to see who WWE has planned for Ziggler at SummerSlam.

There has been a lot of fan speculation on WWE doing Ziggler vs. WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels or Bill Goldberg, but it’s been reported that neither of those are the planned opponent for Ziggler. Ziggler once again took a shot at Goldberg during a promo on tonight’s SmackDown, which fueled the rumors.

