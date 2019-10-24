NXT Superstar Finn Balor shockingly turned ‘heel’ last night on the USA Network broadcast. The former Prince Devitt appeared alongside Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano appearing to help them square up against the Undisputed Era. Balor hit Gargano with a shock Pele Kick to signify that he had turned over to the dark side.

Members of The OC have now reacted to Balor’s shock turn. Gallows, Anderson and AJ Styles were of course members of the Bullet Club stable in New Japan. Balor himself was the original ‘ace’ of the faction when it was first originated.

AJ Styles wrote, “Well well well….” Karl Anderson tweeted “what took you so long, Prince..?”

