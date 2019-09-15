Last night PROGRESS Wrestling held their Natural Progression Series tournament. This was the sixth iteration of the tournament and the company decided to keep the format to a one-night blowout for the fans in attendance.

24 Wrestling were in attendance for the event and one thing was perfectly clear. PROGRESS Dojo graduate The OJMO is the next breakout star in UK wrestling. Perhaps not even ‘breakout,’ as he performed at the highest level in his career thus far.

OJMO appeared in the tournament and was eliminated in the semi-finals. The Projo graduate faced Veit Muller in the first round and won with his patented Single Leg Crab submission. OJMO then faced Danny Duggan in the semi-final and was defeated due to interference by the Do Not Resuscitate stable.

Fans of PROGRESS were already behind the underdog wrestler. However, this weekend’s performances were a testament to just how polished a performer OJMO has become. A unique spark and connection with the crowd is just part of OJMO’s ability in-ring. During the first round match against Muller there were moments of sheer brilliance where OJMO sold the beat down from the Ringkampf member and he worked non-stop to put over the power game of Muller. OJMO’s ability to draw in the crowd was also evident following his loss to Duggan in the semi final. OJMO looked completely despondent following the loss and an even bigger star in defeat.

When the NPS show hits PROGRESS On Demand you NEED to check it out, this was some of the best action the Ballroom has seen in months, if not ever.