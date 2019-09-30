The Rock is now official for Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX premiere.

The Great One took to Twitter this afternoon and confirmed that he will be returning for the big SmackDown 20th anniversary special on FOX, live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

He wrote, “FINALLY…I come back home to my @WWE universe. This FRIDAY NIGHT, I’ll return for our debut of SMACKDOWN! LIVE on @FOXTV. There’s no greater title than #thepeopleschamp. And there’s no place like home. Tequila on me after the show #IfYaSmell #Smackdown #RocksShow #FOX”

You can see Rock’s full tweet and promo below along with the updated line-up for Friday:

* Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston

* RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley and Sasha Banks

* Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon in a Ladder Match with their jobs on the line

* Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan

* Appearances by The Rock and several WWE Hall of Famers, including Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Sting, Ric Flair, Booker T, Lita, Mick Foley, Kurt Angle, Bill Goldberg, Trish Stratus, Mark Henry, and Jerry Lawler, among other stars

* Debut of the new SmackDown announce team with Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Renee Young