Last night’s AEW Dynamite event featured an incredible promo from EVP Cody Rhodes. Cody will be taking on AEW World Champion Chris Jericho at Full Gear this Sunday live on PPV.

The promo itself gained some huge praise from one of the greatest to ever grace the microphone, The Rock. Dwayne Johnson took to Twitter to make these comments: “Rhythm, cadence, tone, intent, passion, execution. Great promo, brother. You [microphone emoji] dropped that MF. @CodyRhodes”

Rhodes has not yet responded to The Great One, but it is high praise indeed. You can check out the full promo below, and don’t forget to watch Full Gear this Sunday via FITE TV.

Goosebumps.

Rhythm, cadence, tone, intent, passion, execution. Great promo, brother. You 🎤 dropped that MF. @CodyRhodes — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 7, 2019

