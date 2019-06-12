The Rock took to Instagram today to praise his cousin Roman Reigns.

The former WWE Champion was praising the current WWE SmackDown Superstar for this work in the new “Hobbs & Shaw” movie that hits theaters on August 2. As we’ve noted, Reigns makes his big screen acting debut as a member of The Rock’s family in the movie.

“For the biggest showdown the FAST & FURIOUS franchise has ever seen, I wanted to cast my legit family to play my brothers. Proud of my cuz @romanreigns in his acting debut – awesome job. He’s one of the nicest & kindest men you’ll ever meet.. but, if you’re an asshole he’ll rip your face off #BrotherlyBond,” The Rock wrote.

The Big Dog took to Instagram a few hours later and also tweeted a clip from the movie. Reignss tagged The Great One and wrote, “Calling in the best backup. #Family”

You can see their full IG posts below: