WWE Superstar Randy Orton recently issued a huge challenge for WrestleMania 36 next year. The ‘Apex Predator’ tweeted the following earlier this week before Friday’s Smackdown debut on FOX. “@TheRock I see you will be at #SmackdownOnFox this Friday. How about you & I have a discussion about who’s the greatest 3rd generation of all time and we answer that question April 5th in Tampa At Wrestlemania 36. A vipers sense of smell is unmatched. I smell what you’re cooking.”

The Rock has now responded to Orton, seemingly killing any rumblings of a match between the two. Rock wrote, “U think Bob O Sr & Chief Maivia along with our pops’ Bob Jr & the Soulman ran up and down those roads for decades taking bumps just so we can sell out WM36 so you can RKO my ass thru the earth. My body’s still recovering from that Evolution beatdown you gave me at WM20.”