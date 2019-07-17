The Rock was at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando today.

As seen below, Sami Zayn noted in a tweet that he bumped into The Rock while at the Performance Center. Sami said he was there to get his “rickety” shoulders checked out. Sami says he personally thanked the former WWE Champion for supporting his “Sami For Syria” campaign.

He wrote, “Bumped into @TheRock today at the @WWEPC whilst getting care for my #Rickety shoulders & got to thank him personally for the RT & support of the #SamiForSyria campaign to start a mobile clinic in Syria. Be cool like The Rock – RT or support by donating: (link: http://SamiForSyria.com) SamiForSyria.com!”

There’s no word yet on why The Rock was at the Performance Center, but he noted on Instagram, in the post below, that he just wrapped a Hobbs & Shaw press day in Los Angeles.

The video below is the recent video of Sami announcing the re-launch of his campaign.