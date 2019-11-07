The Undertaker has been announced for an appearance during Survivor Series weekend later this month. ‘Taker has not officially been announced for the ‘Series event but this at least means that he will be in the vicinity for the show.

Undertaker will be at the Chicago Sports Spectacular on Saturday, November 23 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. This is the same day as the NXT Takeover event and a day before Survivor Series.

Whilst we have no indication that ‘Taker will be at Survivor Series it is an event well connected to the ‘Deadman.’ Undertaker of course debuted at the event at the start of his WWE career.

Do you think that we will see Undertaker at the Survivor Series event? Let us know in the comments.

