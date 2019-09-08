WWE Superstar The Undertaker recently appeared on ESPN’s College GameDay programme. The Deadman appeared on the live show from Austin, Texas. ‘Taker lives not too far away from Austin and was available to appear.

ESPN gave The Undertaker a full entrance including playing his theme and giving the full fog and pyro treatment. You can check this out in the video below.

The show was previewing last night’s Top 10 showdown between the #9 Texas Longhorns and #6 LSU Tigers.

Check out the tweets below to get more of this, fairly surreal, story. By the looks of what ‘Taker was actually wearing it probably would’ve been more suitable for a chorus of Limp Bizkit to played…in the sunshine.