It appears as though The Undertaker will not be appearing at Summerslam as previously believed. Dave Meltzer stated on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio show that the ‘Deadman’ is not scheduled to appear on August 11th in Toronto. Undertaker vs Drew McIntyre was being advertised locally. This match is apparently not in the plans for Summerslam. ‘Taker did reportedly have McIntyre on a shortlist of talents he would be happy to work against.

Undertaker teamed with Roman Reigns at this past Sunday’s WWE Extreme Rules event. The ‘Graveyard Dogs’ defeated McIntyre and Shane McMahon in a tag team bout. ‘Taker actually looked solid in the bout, with he reportedly being very happy with how the match panned out.

The current announced Summerslam lineup is as follows:

WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Seth Rollins

WWE RAW WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Natalya

WWE SMACKDOWN WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP

Bayley (c) vs. Ember Moon