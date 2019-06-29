The Undertaker will be making a return to the ring in just a few weeks. The Deadman appeared on WWE television this week and assisted Roman Reigns during a 2 on 1 handicap match against Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon. ‘Taker will be teaming with Reigns at the Extreme Rules PPV in just a few weeks to take on McIntyre and McMahon.

According to a recent report from Brad Shepard this will not be last time that Undertaker steps foot in the ring this year. Shepard wrote on Twitter that “according to a source in # WWE. The Undertaker is expected to make quite a few appearances this year and work at least 1-2 matches before WrestleMania 36, to prevent any ring rust. One match currently being considered…Versus Baron Corbin at Summerslam.”

Now we do not have any concrete evidence of this being the case but with WWE’s ratings suffering recently they have turned to ‘Taker to help boost their lack of buzz. However the prospect of Baron Corbin facing ‘Taker isn’t exactly hype inducing. Corbin does however appear to have an elevated status to those behind the scenes at WWE. The former NFL player defeated Kurt Angle in his ‘retirement’ bout at WrestleMania this year.