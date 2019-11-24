Stone Cole Steve Austin will be returning to WWE Network tonight with a new podcast format. ‘The Broken Skull Sessions’ starts tonight with possibly the biggest guest possible, The Undertaker. Austin promised on the ‘After The Bell’ podcast this week that the discussion was lengthy and there was a lot to talk about considering ‘Taker’s 30 year career.

“The character, I don’t think, would have lasted through the Attitude Era”

WWE recently released a teaser video where ‘Taker talks about his time as The ‘American Badass’ character from 2001. “I always felt like, if I started feeling stale, my audience is probably feeling it before me,” Undertaker stated. “You get wrapped up in what you’re doing. So, the small changes, the breaks at the right time, but I don’t think I would had made it through if I hadn’t changed when I did to go to the American Badass. The character, I don’t think, would have lasted through the Attitude Era.”

You can watch the first episode of ‘The Broken Skull Sessions’ tonight on WWE Network following the Survivor Series PPV event.

