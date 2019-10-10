The Young Bucks faced Private Party on last night’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT. Matt and Nick Jackson took the loss in the opening round of the AEW Tag Team Title Tournament. The Bucks reacted to the loss following the match in a backstage interview. “We got outworked, we got outplayed,” Matt Jackson stated. “Private Party was the better team tonight. Congratulations, Private Party. Good luck.”

The Young Bucks were being viewed as the ‘favourites’ to win the tournament. It is interesting that both Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks have taken pretty heavy losses in the opening months of All Elite Wrestling. We’ll have to see how this story plays out in the coming weeks heading up to the Full Gear PPV.

Private Party will now face either Lucha Brothers or Jurassic Express. That first round match will be taking place on next week’s TNT Dynamite show.

