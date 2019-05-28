As noted, Sami Zayn name-dropped All Elite Wrestling during an in-ring fan Q&A segment with Corey Graves on this week’s WWE RAW. Fans were allowed to ask Sami anything they wanted but he wasn’t impressed with their questions on his retirement and getting beat up by Brock Lesnar. Sami told them they had the chance to ask him about anything, including his love life and “even AEW.” The segment ended there but the AEW mention brought a noticeable gasp from the crowd in Kansas City, MO.

As seen below, AEW Executive Vice Presidents The Young Bucks took to Twitter after the name-drop and made references to Sami.

Nick Jackson tweeted a photo of he and Sami from a Being The Elite episode, while Matt Jackson tweeted a clip from Saturday’s Double Or Nothing pay-per-view that saw him use one of El Generico’s top rope moves on Rey Fenix. El Generico is the gimmick that Sami had for years prior to signing with WWE. It looks like Matt’s tweet may have been posted before the name-drop on RAW.

You can see the related tweets from The Young Bucks below, along with the clip of Sami’s name-drop: