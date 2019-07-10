There has been a ton of speculation surrounding AEW’s event in Chicago, All Out. One of the biggest theories is that former WWE Superstar CM Punk will finally make his return to pro wrestling at the show.

AEW Executive Vice Presidents Matt and Nick Jackson (The Young Bucks) recently discussed the likelihood of Punk appearing with Chris Van Vliet. “We’ll be honest, of course we would love [Punk] to come to our company,” Nick Jackson claimed. “At this time, I just don’t think he wants to. Matt talks to him all the time about it but the timing is not right, I guess.”

“When he wants to come back to wrestling, it’ll be his decision,” Matt elaborated. “Professional wrestling is the most demanding thing in the world. You can’t just find yourself back in it one day and be like, ‘Okay, I guess I’m doing this again.’ You really have to want to do it and that’s up to him.”

*Credit to WrestlingINC for the transcription

You can check out the full interview below: