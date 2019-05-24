The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) recently sat down with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. This was to promote Saturday’s AEW Double Or Nothing PPV event.

The tag team partners learned in the interview that WWE was planning a Tuesday night show on FS1 to compete with the new AEW programming. Matt Jackson responded by saying, “It’s exciting to know that so many fans who may not have seen or even heard about us. Now have the opportunity to do so. TNT will shine a spotlight on so many talented wrestlers who look, feel and sound so different than what casual fans might be used to. I didn’t know any other wrestling organization was planning on airing opposite of us until this interview. So that’s news to me.”

Nick Jackson also said “I love it. That’s exactly what wrestling needs right now, competition. They’ve been so comfortable for the last two decades that they need something like this. This only helps the whole landscape of wrestling.”

The Bucks also commented on The Undertaker being removed from the Starrcast II event. ‘Taker was taken off of the event by WWE. They reportedly view Starrcast as part of the AEW offering and All Elite are being taken as a serious threat to business. “I was actually very sad to see him taken off,” Nick Jackson stated. “Fans would’ve loved to meet him in Vegas.”