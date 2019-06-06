Major League Wrestling CEO Court Bauer noted on Twitter that Ross and Marshall Von Erich recently received the biggest crowd pop in the history of the promotion.

Ross and Marshall, of the legendary Von Erich Family, made their MLW debuts back on Saturday, June 1 at the Fury Road tapings in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. They teamed with MLW World Champion Tom Lawlor to face The Contra Unit in six-man action.

Bauer pointed to how the brothers will likely receive another massive reaction when they come out for the MLW War Chamber event on Saturday, September 7 in Dallas, Texas. The Von Erich Family have been legends in Texas for many years.

“Straight up: @RAMVonErich got the biggest pop in the history of @MLW when they came out in Milwaukee. I can only imagine what will go down Sept. 7 in Dallas,” Bauer wrote in response to a fan who wondered how over the brothers will be in Dallas.

Ross and Marshall are the sons to WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Von Erich, and the grandsons of the legendary Fritz Von Erich. They were trained by Kevin and WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race. They debuted back in 2012 for Japan’s Pro Wrestling NOAH promotion, and later spent some time in TNA from 2014 – 2015.

The Von Erichs are currently signed to multi-year deals with MLW.

