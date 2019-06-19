Heavy Machinery’s Tucker and Otis vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions Rowan and Daniel Bryan is now official for the WWE Stomping Grounds pay-per-view.

The first-ever WWE Stomping Grounds pay-per-view takes place on Sunday, June 23 from the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. Below is the updated card:

Steel Cage Match for the WWE Title

Dolph Ziggler vs. Kofi Kingston (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Baron Corbin vs. Seth Rollins (c)

Special Referee: TBA by Corbin

RAW Women’s Title Match

Lacey Evans vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Ricochet vs. Samoa Joe (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

Heavy Machinery vs. Rowan and Daniel Bryan (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE Cruiserweight Title

Akira Tozawa vs. Drew Gulak vs. Tony Nese (c)

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. Big E and Xavier Woods