WWE has announced a few bouts for this Monday’s episode of WWE RAW. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss will be defending against Asuka and Kairi Sane. Dolph Ziggler vs. The Miz was also announced for Monday’s RAW last week, this will follow Dolph’s bout against Goldberg at Summerslam.

Here’s the full announcement from WWE regarding the Women’s Tag Team Championship match:

Press Announcement

Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross to defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships against The Kabuki Warriors on Raw

Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross will defend their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships on the Raw after SummerSlam against a team that came very close to winning them instead: Asuka & Kairi Sane. The Kabuki Warriors will be the new champs’ first challengers just one week after the Fatal 4-Way Elimination Match that saw Bliss & Cross snap the four-month reign of The IIconics.

The Kabuki Warriors were the runners-up in that match. And they might have been the winners if not for some well-timed chicanery on behalf of Cross, who trapped Asuka in the ring apron and distracted Kairi Sane before she could deliver her signature InSane Elbow Drop to Bliss. The interference catapulted the unlikely duo of Bliss & Cross to championship status — this is Bliss’ third distinct title in WWE and Cross’ first — but clearly, they’ll have their work cut out for them.

The Kabuki Warriors pursued the titles relentlessly while The IIconics were champions, and coming as close as they did to victory seems to have only intensified the chase. Bliss & Cross have an opportunity to etch their names in the history books with the young titles, but should they choose to rest on their laurels, their entry will be a short one.

Don’t miss any of the action on Raw this Monday, live at 8/7 C on USA Network.