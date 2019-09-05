An NXT North American Championship match will be taking place on NXT’s premiere episode on the USA Network. WWE’s ‘developmental’ brand will be joining the USA lineup on Wednesday, September 18th. The show will be taking place live every week going forward in direct competition with AEW who start on TNT Wednesday October 2nd.

It has been confirmed that Velveteen Dream will be defending his North American Championship against Roderick Strong. The Undisputed Era member is currently the only performer in the stable without gold. Adam Cole is the NXT Champion, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish recently won the NXT Tag Team Championships.

There’s currently no confirmation on the full lineup for the show. WWE recently sent out a press release with the following comments included:

“After Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly’s NXT Tag Team Title win. [Roderick] Strong remains the only member of The Undisputed ERA without a championship.

Can the vertebrae-smashing Messiah of the Backbreaker bring The Undisputed ERA’s plan to fruition? Or. Will the resourceful and preternaturally skilled North American Champion retain?

Find out when NXT airs live Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 8/7 C.”