WWE has announced another bout for this Monday’s ‘Season Premiere’ of RAW on USA Network. WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode will be defending their titles against Heavy Machinery.
Ziggler and Roode won the belts back at Clash of Champions from Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman.
Here’s the updated lineup for RAW this Monday:
- Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman will appear on the show
- The Miz hosts MizTV with WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan
- WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins defends his title against Rey Mysterio
- Sasha Banks vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Alexa Bliss
- WWE United States Champion AJ Styles defends his title against Cedric Alexander
- RAW Tag Team Champions Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler defend against Heavy Machinery