WWE’s Clash of Champions PPV will be taking place next weekend on September 15th. Several Championship matches have already been confirmed and now the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles will also be on the line.
The current Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross will be defending against Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. Rose and Deville defeated Bliss and Cross in a non-title match this past week on Smackdown Live. You can check out highlights of that match in the video below.
Here’s the updated card for Clash of Champions:
WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Seth Rollins (c) vs. Braun Strowman
WWE CHAMPIONSHIP
Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton
WWE RAW WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sasha Banks
WWE SMACKDOWN WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP
Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte
KING OF THE RING FINALS
Ricochet, Baron Corbin, or Samoa Joe vs. Elias or Chad Gable
WWE INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. The Miz
WWE WOMEN’S TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross (c) vs. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville
WWE RAW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode
WWE SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
The New Day (c) vs. The Revival
WWE CRUISERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP
Drew Gulak (c) vs. Humberto Carrillo vs. Lince Dorado
Roman Reigns vs. Rowan