WWE’s Clash of Champions PPV will be taking place next weekend on September 15th. Several Championship matches have already been confirmed and now the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles will also be on the line.

The current Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross will be defending against Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. Rose and Deville defeated Bliss and Cross in a non-title match this past week on Smackdown Live. You can check out highlights of that match in the video below.

Here’s the updated card for Clash of Champions:

WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Braun Strowman

WWE CHAMPIONSHIP

Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton

WWE RAW WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sasha Banks

WWE SMACKDOWN WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP

Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte

KING OF THE RING FINALS

Ricochet, Baron Corbin, or Samoa Joe vs. Elias or Chad Gable

WWE INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. The Miz

WWE WOMEN’S TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross (c) vs. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville

WWE RAW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

WWE SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

The New Day (c) vs. The Revival

WWE CRUISERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Drew Gulak (c) vs. Humberto Carrillo vs. Lince Dorado

Roman Reigns vs. Rowan