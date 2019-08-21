Charlotte Flair vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley is now official for the WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view.
The match was made after Flair issued a challenge on tonight’s SmackDown, which Bayley accepted, as seen below.
After a #ClashOfChampions challenge from @MsCharlotteWWE, @itsBayleyWWE sends a message to #TheQueen on #SDLive! pic.twitter.com/ow0JbwtmE1
— WWE (@WWE) August 21, 2019
WWE Clash of Champions 2019 takes place on September 15 from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Below is the updated announced card:
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley (c)
King of the Ring Tournament Finals
TBD vs. TBD