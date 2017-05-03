Titus O’Neil Deletes Reigns/Strowman Photo, SmackDown Slow Motion Footage, WWE Stock

– Below is slow motion video from last night’s SmackDown main event, which saw Kevin Owens defeat Chris Jericho to become a two-time WWE United States Champion:

– WWE stock was down 2.30% today, closing at $20.79 per share. Today’s high was $21.22 and the low was $20.60. WWE will report their Q1 financial results tomorrow morning and we will have a full recap, plus coverage of the conference call with investors.

– It’s worth noting that Titus O’Neil removed a photo of Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns hanging out with other WWE Superstars in Rome earlier today. As seen below, the photo featured Titus, Strowman, Reigns, Heath Slater, Matt Hardy and Curtis Axel visiting the historic Colosseum in Rome before kicking off the tour with tonight’s live event.

As noted, the storyline update on Strowman and Reigns coming out of Payback is that Braun tore his rotator cuff and Reigns re-injured his ribs while suffering other internal injuries. Both appear to be wrestling on the current tour but we will keep you updated.