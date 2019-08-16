WWE Superstar Titus O’Neil recently spoke to WrestlingINC. O’Neil commented on the conversation he had with Hulk Hogan following Hogan’s apology for using racial slurs.

“It was fine and I finally had a chance to have a separate conversation with Hulk. Obviously, I had put out a statement about the apology and how I received it and how others might have received it too. But I had a private conversation with him long before the Be A Star Rally and heard from his perspective,” stated Titus. “At that moment I realized the situation he was in where he clammed up and started rambling. He could have been more concise and contrite with his message. But at the end of the day, I’m not one to put anybody in a doghouse forever. I’m not saying he was in the doghouse with me, but I like for men to be men and women to be women and both be transparent, truthful and honest with me.”

O’Neil elaborated further, saying “At the end of the day, we’re part of this WWE family and our job is to put smiles on people’s faces. Arguably he’s put more smiles on anybody’s face, young and old, than any other WWE Superstar in the history of the company.”