Former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and Tegan Nox have returned to the gold and black brand of WWE.

Ciampa had been out of action due to a spinal injury. It had been believed that he wouldn’t be able to return until early 2020 at the latest. Due to incredible recovery and rehab Ciampa is now back in the NXT fold and likely to have a program with current NXT Champion Adam Cole shortly.

Welsh Superstar Tegan Nox was also back in action. Nox received a big pop from the crowd in attendance at Full Sail for her in-ring television return. Tegan faced Taynara and took the win after hitting the Shiniest Wizard for the pin.

