NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa recently appeared on the State of Combat podcast, the former NXT Champion discussed a range of topics from his time in WWE.

“…he is the best professional wrestler in the world today”

Ciampa made some interesting comments regarding his rival/tag team partner Johnny Gargano. “Johnny Gargano, to me, and I think a lot of people agree, he is the best professional wrestler in the world today. No doubt about it. Inside the ring, bell to bell, there is nobody better,” stated Ciampa. “Having him as a teammate for years as part of DIY helped me tremendously, it helped me elevate my in-ring game. I just knew the entire time during my time in DIY, that I, unlike Johnny Gargano, am a sports entertainer, he is a professional wrestler. It sounds like it’s the same thing but it is slightly different and I just knew that I needed a slightly different platform and a different stage to highlight all of the things that I can do; whether it would be on the microphone or just my presence and aura.”

“…sometimes injuries can be the best thing that can happen to you”

Ciampa also discussed the long term injuries that both men suffered from. “So, once we separated I just knew that it would be a matter of time before the world saw what I already knew and unfortunately the neck injury happened, just like unfortunately the ACL injury happened. But sometimes injuries can be the best thing that can happen to you because it allows you to freshen up. It allows the crowd to miss you and to go from the top ‘heel’ taking some time away to heal up my neck and allow the people to miss me and understand what the people had with me and just how special that I am. It allowed me to come back.”

“…I haven’t changed anything about me”

Ciampa finished by saying “I haven’t changed anything about me, I am what I am, but I think the people understand exactly what they have with me and they seem to be embracing every step of the way now.”

*Credit to WrestlingINC for the transcription

