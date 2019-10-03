Last night was the beginning of the ‘Wednesday Night Wars.’ WWE’s NXT brand went head to head with AEW Dynamite for the first time on television. NXT was shown live for 2 hours on USA Network and AEW was shown on TNT for their debut.

We expected that there would be some big news coming out of both shows. One of the biggest saw former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa return at the very end of the 2 hour NXT broadcast.

Ciampa underwent neck fusion surgery earlier this year and has been on the shelf since then. There’s currently no word yet on when he will wrestle again, but it looks like he will be feuding with Cole when he is able to return in-ring.

