As seen below, WWE NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa checked in with a workout clip today on Twitter, 15 weeks after undergoing fusion neck surgery.

Ciampa used the “#BayBay” hashtag, a reference to NXT Champion Adam Cole, and then ended the video by taking a shot at the leader of The Undisputed Era.

“Fuck Adam Cole,” Ciampa said as he walked off.

Ciampa has stated that he will be gunning for the NXT Title once he’s able to return, which is still several months away. Ciampa relinquished the NXT Title back in March due to the neck injury. Johnny Gargano won the vacant title at “Takeover: New York” during WrestleMania 35 weekend by defeating Cole in a 2 of 3 Falls match, but Cole then won the title back on June 1 at the “Takeover: XXV” event.

On a related note, Ciampa recently filmed with Sheamus for a future episode of his Celtic Warrior Workouts series on YouTube. Sheamus made the announcement in a tweet earlier today.

You can see Ciampa’s full tweet below along with the tweet from Sheamus: