WWE recently shared a video with Randy Orton taking on Tommaso Ciampa in a 2K20 simulation. We won’t spoil the ending, but you can check out the full match below.

Just a couple of hours after the match was released Ciampa wrote the following: “Considering Randy won’t be facing Rock at Mania 36, I guess… ”

As we reported earlier this month Randy Orton challenged The Rock to a match at WrestleMania. Rock completely shot down that idea, writing “U think Bob O Sr & Chief Maivia along with our pops’ Bob Jr & the Soulman ran up and down those roads for decades taking bumps just so we can sell out WM36 so you can RKO my ass thru the earth. My body’s still recovering from that Evolution beatdown you gave me at WM20.”

