AEW held their first ever PPV event this weekend. The Double or Nothing show had some great matches and huge surprises. One of the rumors that did not come to fruition was the inclusion of CM Punk. We posted on the site yesterday that there was a chance he showed up but alas it was not to be.

AEW President Tony Khan spoke to the media following the event and he did mention Punk. Khan did say that Punk was certainly on his list of potential signees, however.” What’s a one person wrestling company?” Khan pondered. “There’s no such thing. He was on the first roster when I sketched out, like, ‘Hey, I want to start a wrestling company, who are all the names you’re gonna get?’ Everybody we got is on that list and he was also on that list, to be honest with you, but a lot of people were on that list. Most of them are here. I got almost every person I wanted.”

Khan then talked about his relationship with the former WWE Champion. “I love Phil, Phil’s great,” Khan stated. “I mean, I have a good relationship with Phil, I think he’s awesome. He was not here, as you saw, I think that’s not the story of the show. That would be a real insult to what we’ve all done to make that the story of the show.”

*Credit to WrestlingINC for the transcription