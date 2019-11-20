AEW owner Tony Khan recently spoke to WrestlingINC and he revealed information surrounding the upcoming Bash At The Beach episode of Dynamite.

“Cody went on a trademark binge one night and he texted me, ‘Conrad and I were up all night trademarking stuff.’ One of the things that came out of it was Bash at the Beach. So, when he said that we thought of a way to use it… and the unique idea was to go to Miami in January,” stated Khan.

Tony then elaborated further on the concept, saying “we’ll be doing a two-part Bash of the Beach on Dynamite… that special will also include the matches from Chris Jericho’s cruise that week.”

