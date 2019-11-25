AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke to the WrestlingINC podcast. The Fulham FC owner discussed many topics surrounding his new pro wrestling brand, including some interesting comments surrounding the controversial Jon Moxley vs Kenny Omega match from Full Gear.

“…I expected it and that’s why we put it on PPV”

“I expected it and that’s why we put it on PPV. We would never do anything like this on TV. Our friends at TNT know what we’re trying to do in putting hardcore matches in the main events of PPVs. There’s gonna be two wrestlers that wanna settle it so we’re not gonna sanction it. We’re gonna turn the lights off and turn a blind eye to it and not be libel for what occurs in the ring,” stated Khan.

“…I’m not surprised that people are shocked”

Khan elaborated further, saying “I think it’s a very logical thing and I’m not surprised that people are shocked. I think most people did love it. It got a huge amount of interest and it did exactly what we wanted it to do which was start a conversation. To me, I absolutely loved it.”

