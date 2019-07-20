Major League Wrestling Founder Court Bauer has issued a statement to F4Wonline.com in regards to Tony Schiavone making recent appearances in videos and segments for All Elite Wrestling.

It was confirmed that Schiavone is signed to a MLW contract as Bauer noted that he cannot work with AEW or any other promotion. Bauer said he didn’t even know about Schiavone doing the segment on AEW’s “Road to All Out” online series, or the video package to hype Cody and Dustin Rhodes vs. The Young Bucks at Fight for the Fallen, until reading about it in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter this week. That footage was reportedly shot back at AEW Double Or Nothing in late May.

“Unless AEW elects to reach out, Tony Schiavone cannot proceed with AEW or any other company doing anything. I was unaware of him doing the digital stuff until I read it in this week’s Observer,” Bauer said.

Schiavone, the former voice of WCW’s Monday Nitro, is currently signed to a two-year exclusive contract with MLW, according to the recent Observer issue. Schiavone first started doing commentary for MLW at their official re-launch in 2017, and will be back to work with MLW in the next few weeks, according to the report.

There’s no word yet on if Schiavone will continue to appear in AEW promo videos, but we will keep you updated on any further developments.

On a related note, a fan on Twitter recently asked Schiavone if he was working for AEW. He said he just likes to help Cody Rhodes out when he can.

“I am not. I just like to help @CodyRhodes when I can,” Schiavone wrote.

Schiavone was also recently asked about possibly working for WWE. A fan asked if he would consider doing some voice-over work for WWE on classic content, but he said something that you’re told to never say in the pro wrestling business – never.

“Thank you, but that’s never gonna happen,” Schiavone responded.

You can see both related tweets below:

Thank you, but that’s never gonna happen. https://t.co/V4dWH1pg5F — Tony Schiavone (@tonyschiavone24) July 3, 2019