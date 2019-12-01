IMPACT wrestling star Jordynne Grace recently sent out a tweet that has been gaining traction across the wrestling world. Grace wrote “hey remember that time The Sandman came up to four women about to main event to tell us that women main eventing is “wrong” and “any male wrestler with any sort of experience would agree”? Was this in 1998? No, it was tonight. December 2019.”

“I don’t agree”

This has garnered some angry and confused responses from some of the top stars from AEW, NJPW and the independent scene. AEW Champion Chris Jericho wrote “I don’t agree” whilst IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay had a longer response. “Really??? Most of the women wrestlers are pulling off more innovating & exciting stuff then the ever before. Can’t tell you the amount of times I go watch a Stardom match & want to retire cos their matches are INSANE! Let’s not interfere with progress, everyone keep killing it.”

24 Wrestling is one of the top Wrestling News Aggregators on the internet. With that in mind we have implemented a new ‘tiering’ system regarding the stories and rumors that we post. Stories from Tier 1 are the most reputable, Tier 2 is from smaller but prominent sites. Tier 3 is for notable rumors but from sources who are not as recognised/reliable as Tiers 1 and 2.

Come back to 24 Wrestling for the News of WWE, WWE In The News, The Wrestling News, Future WrestleMania Locations, New WWE Title, WrestleMania 2021, Wrestle News, Wrestling News, WWE Wrestle, WWE Spoilers, Rumors In Wrestling, Rumours In Wrestling, Wrestling News and Rumors, WWE’s, Rumors WWE, WWE News and Rumors, Results Raw, RAW Result, WWE Results of RAW, Wrestling Observer, RAW Ratings, Wrestling Observer Newsletter News, F4W News, Wrestling, WWE Backstage, WWE Backstage News, WWE Updates.