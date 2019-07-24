A new WWE SEC filing reveals that several company executives sold shares of Class A Common company stock on Monday, July 22:

* Chairman Vince McMahon sold 12,627 shares at $70.23 per share

* Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative Triple H sold 17,563 shares at $70.23

* Chief Branding Officer Stephanie McMahon sold 17,681 shares at $70.23

* Co-President George Barrios sold 64,497 shares at $70.23; 63,758 shares at $69.98; 10,920 shares at $70.54

* Co-President Michelle Wilson sold 65,318 shares at $70.23

* Executive Producer Kevin Dunn sold 68,628 shares at $70.23

* Corporate Controller Mark Kowal sold 3,845 shares at $70.23

WWE will report their Second Quarter 2019 financial report on Thursday. We will have full coverage throughout the morning.