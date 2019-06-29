It’s been reported that WWE Superstar Braun Strowman has been working through an injury. Wrestling Observer Radio noted on a recent episode that Strowman was noticeably slower in-ring. The exact nature of the injury has not yet been revealed. However, it appears likely to be either his knees or legs.

Despite the injury Strowman has been working television events over the past month. Strowman is currently engaged in a feud with Bobby Lashley, where both men are currently competing in feats of strength. Lashley recently took on Strowman at Arm Wrestling and in a Tug of War contest.

It was announced yesterday that the two men would be competing in a ‘Falls Count Anywhere’ match this Monday at RAW.

It is worth noting that Strowman has not yet been booked in a match for Extreme Rules on Sunday July 14th from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.