WWE CEO and COO Vince McMahon and Triple H were not at RAW backstage this week. Pro Wrestling Sheet recently reported that long time WWE producer Kevin Dunn was also apparently absent from last night’s broadcast also.

Triple H reportedly missed the show as he is in Orlando to prepare for NXT’s first live broadcast from Full Sail. NXT will be airing live on the USA Network every week going forward as of Wednesday.

We do not currently have any update as to why McMahon and Dunn were not at the show.

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet Paul Heyman was running the show on Monday night. WWE’s Vice President of Global TV Production Michael Mansbury also reportedly filled in for Dunn at last night’s show. There’s currently no confirmation on if McMahon and Dunn will be on hand for tonight’s Smackdown Live taping.