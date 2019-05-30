Triple H hosted a media call today to promote WWE NXT “Takeover: XXV” and said he isn’t focused on All Elite Wrestling or any other promotions.

Regarding the shots he took at AEW during the WWE Hall of Fame induction for DX earlier this year, Triple H said they took advantage of a fun moment to jab at AEW because Billy Gunn was there. Gunn works behind-the-scenes for AEW and was there for the DX induction. Triple H said they had to address “the elephant in the room” because that’s what DX does. He also indicated that most of it was improvised.

He was asked about Cody Rhodes’ sledgehammer shot at AEW Double Or Nothing but he would not directly acknowledge it. He went on to say that he doesn’t think about it and he isn’t focused on them or what they’re doing, or what anyone else is doing, or what anyone is and isn’t saying.

“For me, I don’t really even think about it to be honest. When it comes to this Takeover, I just want to put out the best product possible,” he said. He continued, “I’m focused on this Saturday at Takeover, and the brand, and making everyone bigger stars coming out of it, putting on the best show we possibly can for the fans, and continuing to grow the brand.”