As we previously noted, Dave Meltzer was recently claiming that Enzo and Cass were being contacted by WWE to return to the NXT brand. This was first reported in this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

WWE themselves denied that they have had recent talks with Enzo Amore and Big Cass about a return to the WWE NXT brand. The company told the media earlier this week that the story was incorrect. WWE says that there is no basis for the story. That they have had zero discussions with Enzo and Cass, according to PWInsider.

Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT recently conducted a 30-minute sit down interview with Triple H, head of NXT. McCarthy also tweeted out The Game’s comments about the Enzo/Cass situation.

“I immediately told our PR to shoot down the Enzo and Cass rumors,” Triple H said. “Absolutely zero interest. Congratulations to Enzo, I’m sure spreading rumors is working well for him but I want no part of it.”