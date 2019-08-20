As noted, it was officially announced today that WWE NXT will begin airing live on the USA Network each week from 8-10pm ET on Wednesday, September 18. The show will air from Full Sail Live in Winter Park, FL as it does now.

Triple H took to Twitter after the announcement and said the brand is just getting started.

“Can’t describe this announcement in any other word than PROUD. Proud of everyone involved from day one. Proud you’ve let your voice be heard and carried the banner of this brand. Proud you’ve loudly & clearly said #WeAreNXT. And I’m proud to say, we’re just getting started,” he wrote.

Stay tuned for more updates on NXT – USA. You can see Triple H’s full tweet below: