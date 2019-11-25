WWE COO and head of NXT Triple H had huge praise for the NXT Championship match at Survivor Series. NXT Champion Adam Cole successfully defended his title against Pete Dunne. The former NXT UK Champion Dunne secured the bout by defeating Killian Dain and Damien Priest at the NXT Takeover: WarGames match the night before.

Triple H wrote the following on Twitter: @PeteDunneYxB. @AdamColePro.

AMAZING. Adam Cole = #WWENXT’s iron man. #WeAreNXT.

Adam Cole had also competed at NXT Takeover: WarGames the night before. The Undisputed Era leader competed in the WarGames match to main event the show, a hellacious bout that clearly took a lot out of all of the competitors. Cole then appearing the next night in such an impressive bout is a hell of a plus for the NXT Champion.

