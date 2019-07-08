Triple H is sending a custom WWE Women’s Title belt to the United States Women’s National Soccer Team for their big World Cup win this weekend.

He wrote on Twitter, “An inspiring performance and fourth #FIFAWWC win for the @USWNT. Congratulations to @mPinoe, @alexmorgan13 and the entire team and coaching staff for helping us all believe in #OneNationOneTeam! This custom @WWE Women’s Championship should help continue the celebration!”

You can see Triple H’s full tweet below: