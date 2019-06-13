Triple H announced on Twitter today that he is sending a custom WWE Title to the St. Louis Blues for winning the NHL Stanley Cup.

He wrote, “From last place to champions! Congratulations to the @StLouisBlues on winning your FIRST #StanleyCup in franchise history! Enjoy the celebration with this @WWE Championship… but don’t try to drink from it! #WeAllBleedBlue @NHL”

You can see Triple H’s full tweet below: