Triple H announced on Twitter today that he is sending a custom WWE Title to the St. Louis Blues for winning the NHL Stanley Cup.
He wrote, “From last place to champions! Congratulations to the @StLouisBlues on winning your FIRST #StanleyCup in franchise history! Enjoy the celebration with this @WWE Championship… but don’t try to drink from it! #WeAllBleedBlue @NHL”
You can see Triple H’s full tweet below:
— Triple H (@TripleH) June 13, 2019