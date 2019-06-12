Triple H will return to the ring on Friday, June 28 at the WWE live event in Tokyo, Japan from Sumo Hall. The Game will team with Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and AJ Styles to face Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre and WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe in eight-man action.

Karl Anderson took to Twitter this week and posted a graphic for the match. He tagged his partners in the match and said he hopes the world is ready. The warning was re-tweeted by Styles.

Below is Anderson’s tweet on the match along with both of the cards for WWE’s return to Tokyo:

Friday, June 28

* WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The IIconics vs. Asuka and Kairi Sane

* RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival vs. Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins

* Triple H, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe

* Braun Strowman vs. Robert Roode

* Cesaro vs. Ricochet

Saturday, June 29

* WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Braun Strowman vs. Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley

* RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Asuka vs. Alexa Bliss

* RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival vs. Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Robert Roode

* Cesaro vs. Ricochet

* Appearances by WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe, Kairi Sane, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The IIconics