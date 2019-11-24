WWE COO and head of NXT Triple H appeared for a media conference following last night’s NXT Takeover: WarGames event.

During the conference Triple H was asked if he had spoken to CM Punk since he ‘returned’ to WWE programming, albeit on WWE Backstage. “I have not spoken to him,” HHH admitted. “To be honest, we have not had that conversation. I know he’s working for FOX and it’s a bit of an arm’s length from us. All of this stuff is baby steps, when people want something so bad, it’s like they’re saying, ‘So you’re saying there’s a chance.’ That’s the moment of time that we’re in.”

Triple H elaborated further, saying “be happy that he’s on WWE Backstage and doing something with the business again. The rest of it, I’ve said it a million times, never say never. But that’s a long, long way. I know when you say that, people say, ‘they’re working us!’ Because there’s nothing that you can say that will make people think otherwise, it is what it is.”

